Trevor Noah wraps up India tour, says ‘Bengaluru, our story isn't done’

Comedian-writer Trevor Noah has wrapped up his India tour after his much talked about Bengaluru gigs which couldn’t happen due to technical glitches. The comedian shared a thank-you note on his X (formerly Twitter, on Wednesday and uploaded several pictures from his visit to India.

Earlier, he was forced to cancel his shows in Bengaluru because of technical issues. Now, as he flies back to his home, he promised the city, which is known as Silicon Valley of India, to return saying the story isn’t done yet.

Taking to his X, he wrote: “India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable.”

He further mentioned, “Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever,” he wrote on X while sharing pictures of his India trip.

Exactly a week ago, Trevor had cancelled his show on September 27 and issued an apology to fans for the inconvenience.

Taking to his X, Trevor wrote at the time: “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.”

Both the scheduled shows in Bengaluru were set to take place at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.

“We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before (folded hands emoticon),” he added.