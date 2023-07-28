scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Canadian singer Taylor Swift has been dropped.

By Agency News Desk
$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped
$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Canadian singer Taylor Swift has been dropped.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer was facing legal action from author Teresa La Dart, who alleged the pop star’s 2019 book ‘Lover’, which accompanied her album of the same name, was ripped off from her own self-published collection of poetry, which was also named ‘Lover’.

As per Billboard, in a motion filed in a Tennessee federal court, La Dart’s lawyer said she would permanently drop the case.

The sudden voluntary dismissal, which appears to be unilateral and not the product of any kind of settlement, came after Swift’s lawyers harshly criticised the lawsuit in their last filing. Demanding the case be dismissed, they said it was “legally and factually baseless” and “never should have been filed”.

In her original claim, which was filed in Tennessee in August 2022, La Dart alleged “design and textual elements” from her 2010 literary collection were copied into Swift’s book, which sold 2.9 million copies in the US, and thus infringed her copyright, so she sought “in excess of one million dollars” in damages.

Released in four different versions, Swift’s book included a total of 120 pages of personal diary entries, accompanied by photos selected by the singer.

La Dart also said that Swift borrowed a number of visual elements that mimicked her book and that both had “substantially the same format of a recollection of past years memorialised in a combination of written and pictorial components”.

As for the alleged similarities, they consisted of covers that both featured “pastel pinks and blues”, as well as an image of the writer “photographed in a downward pose”.

In February, Swift’s lawyers said those elements were nothing more than commonplace features of almost any book, meaning they fall well short of being unique enough to qualify for copyright protection.

Taylor’s lawyer Doug Baldridge said: “This is a lawsuit that never should have been filed. These allegedly-infringing elements, each a generic design format, are not subject to copyright protection. Thus, defendants could not possibly have infringed plaintiff’s copyright.”

The ‘All Too Well’ singer has faced multiple lawsuits over the last two years, including one for copyright infringement regarding her 2014 single, ‘Shake It Off’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report
Next article
WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab
This May Also Interest You
News

Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

News

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

Sports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

News

5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'

Sports

WI v IND: Kuldeep has worked on his bowling and the results are showing, says Hanuma Vihari

Technology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US