66TH Grammy Award: Zakir Hussain honoured for ‘Pashto’, Shankar Mahadevan for ‘This Moment’

By Agency News Desk

India took centre stage at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, after Zakir Hussain was named the Best Global Music Performance for his work in ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Shankar Mahadevan took home the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for ‘This Moment’.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote: “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner – ‘This Moment’ Shakti. #GRAMMYs.”

In a post on X, Indian music composer Ricky Kej, said that this is a great year for India at the Grammys.

He wrote: “Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it,” he wrote.

Kej added: “SHAKTI wins a GRAMMY! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!”

The artists mentioned were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

