scorecardresearch
HomeMusicNews

66th Grammy Awards: Jay-Z feted with Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Jay-Z was honoured with the 2nd Dr Dre Global Impact Award for his multitude of achievements through his innovative career at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner.

They wrote: “Grab your bestie and get ready for the second half of the 66th #GRAMMYs on @CBS. Up next, #JayZ receives the 2nd-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.”

Jay-Z was accompanied by his wife Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy. The A-list couple shocked the world by making a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z brought his daughter up to the stage with him to accept the honour.

This is the 2nd Dr Dre Global Impact Award after it was awarded to rapper and record producer Dr Dre, after whom the award is named, in 2023.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

Previous article
Suparn S Varma to make courtroom drama film based on Shah Bano Begum case
Next article
Premier League: Cunha's hat-trick seals Wolves' 4-2 win over Chelsea
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US