66th Grammy Awards: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice mistakenly declared winner in now deleted tweet leave fans angry

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s fans were left angry after the two raptresses were mistakenly announced as winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced several winners during the Grammys’ premiere ceremony and posted those winners on its X, formerly Twitter, account.

When the Academy presented best rap song, the wrong name was posted on the micro-blogging site. Those watching the pre-televised ceremony, which steamed live on the Academy’s YouTube channel, saw that “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike won the title, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the Recording Academy mistakenly tweeted that Nicki and Ice’s “Barbie World” from the “Barbie” soundtrack was the winner before quickly deleting it.

The retracted tweet quickly caused uproar on social media, with Barbz accusing the Academy of sabotaging their favorite star.

“Why would the Grammys post about Nicki Minaj & ice spice n say they won the Grammys in a tweet & then just deleted it,” one person reacted to the deleted tweet.

Another was convinced that the “industry is plotting against” the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker.

A third noted: “The #Scammys thought they were embarrassing Nicki Minaj. Yet all they did was exposed themselves to the world for their fraudulent behavior. Tried to sabotage this woman again but was sloppy this time.”

“The biggest hit of the summer was sabotaged,” another enraged fan claimed.

A sixth user supported the Trinidadian-born star: “Regardless of whatever games the #scammys play, nicki will always be a barbie doll and a true winner.”

The Recording Academy has not explained the mishap.

Minaj has been nominated 12 times at the Grammys, but she has never won any. She previously called out the Grammys for not giving her the best new artist award when she had seven songs charting on Billboard at the time.