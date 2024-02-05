66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift announces new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Singer Taylor Swift, who took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album for ‘Midnights’, announced her next studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, during her acceptance speech. She also revealed it will be out on April 19.

Swift said in her speech, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.”

“It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

A post on Swift’s Instagram immediately went live, revealing what appears to be the album’s artwork, reports Variety.

Swift was nominated for six Grammys this year surrounding her 2023 album ‘Midnights’, which is up for album of the year. Her song ‘Anti-Hero’ was nominated for best pop solo performance, which went to Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’.

Swift is also competing for song of the year and record of the year, as well as best pop duo/group performance for ‘Karma’, with Ice Spice.