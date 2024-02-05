scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift bags Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’

By Agency News Desk

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has unleashed a storm with her Eras tour, was feted with the honour of Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the ongoing edition of the Grammy awards.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner.

They wrote, “Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner – ‘Midnights’ @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs”.

Taylor beat her fellow nominees Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

‘Midnights’ is the tenth studio album by Swift.

The singer conceived it as a concept album about nocturnal ruminations inspired by her sleepless nights.

The autobiographical songwriting explores broad emotions such as regrets, self-critique, fantasies, heartbreak, and infatuation, using confessional yet cryptic lyrics that allude to her personal life and public image.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

