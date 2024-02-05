scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift honoured with Album of the Year award for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift registered her second win at the 66th edition of the Grammy awards as she won the coveted Album of the Year award for ‘Midnights’.

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift _pic courtesy news agency

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who earlier won Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ registered her second win at the 66th edition of the Grammy awards as she won the coveted Album of the Year award for ‘Midnights’.

She defeated her fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

‘Midnights’ is the tenth studio album by Swift. The singer conceived it as a concept album about nocturnal ruminations inspired by her sleepless nights.

The autobiographical songwriting explores broad emotions such as regrets, self-critique, fantasies, heartbreak, and infatuation, using confessional yet cryptic lyrics that allude to her personal life and public image.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote: “Congrats Album Of The Year winner – ‘Midnights’ @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs.”

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

