Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the first winner of the widely acclaimed TV reality show 'Indian Idol'

By Agency News Desk
All the 1990s kids are undoubtedly well-acquainted with the immense popularity of singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the first winner of the widely acclaimed TV reality show ‘Indian Idol’. It was in 2005 when Abhijeet’s breakthrough captivated the hearts of millions across India.

Known for his soul-stirring voice and emotive renditions, Abhijeet has remained an adored figure in the music industry.

In the latest exciting development, Abhijeet has collaborated with talented YouTuber and music producer Mayur Jumani to recreate a mesmerising version of his superhit song ‘Lafzon Mein’.

Mayur shared the recreated version of the song on his Instagram, and despite featuring a completely different beat, the tunes took music fans on a nostalgic ride. The recreated version showcases the versatility of both artistes.

‘Lafzon Mein’ is an iconic song from Abhijeet’s debut album titled ‘Aapka Abhijeet Sawant’. This beautiful love song featured actress Tamannah Bhatia opposite him.

The poignant track, with lyrics penned by the renowned lyricist Sameer and music composed by Biddu, touched souls and became a timeless melody that still resonates with the audience even after almost two decades.

Mayur expressed feeling overwhelmed by the opportunity to recreate a song that received immense love from everyone.

Having previously collaborated with notable names in the music industry like Kailash Kher, Mayur has become one of the most sought-after names in the field.

The latest rendition of ‘Lafzon Mein’ bridges the generational gap, captivating the hearts of both old and young music enthusiasts.

All in all, the latest rendition of ‘Lafzon Mein’ not only strikes a chord with the younger generation but also brings back nostalgia for music lovers. The song still receives the same love from the audience as it did back in 2005.

Adored by people of all ages, fans are eager to see more collaborations between Abhijeet and Mayur in the future.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
