Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani flaunt their dance moves on Jamna Paar; Fans react and says, ‘Everything is temporary but Abhishek ka Manisha ko uthana is permanent’

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani’s friendship was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Their pure, realistic, and amazing bond was immensely loved by the viewers. Since day 1, both stood by each other and proved their friendship several times during their stay in the controversial reality show.

Abhishek Malhan took the internet by storm as he shared a few pictures with his BFF Manisha Rani on his social media handle. Abhishek was seen wearing an off-white sleeveless sweatshirt whereas Manisha looked beautiful in a chic floral-printed white kurta set.

Abhishek and Manisha shared another reel with their fans and followers on social media where they were seen grooving on the latter’s recently released music video Jamnaa Paar. Sharing this reel, Manisha wrote, “On the spot wala dance Kuch v kar diya.”

This reel too received a reaction from several celebrities and fans. While Abhishek commented, “Hahahahahahhaa the best dance DUO,” Jad Hadid said, “Toooooo cute you two @fukra_insaan @manisharani002.” Neha Kakkar also dropped a comment and wrote, “Hahaha.. These two the Cutest!” On the other hand, Tony Kakkar said, “Oye Oye itni masti” and so on the amazing comments continued.