Aman Rajput, Chahat Yadav in Filmgiants first Haryanvi ‘Case Karenge’

Filmgiants Pvt Ltd is continuously producing songs in various languages. Along with Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Rajasthani songs, Filmgiants has also taken a big step towards producing Haryanvi language songs. The company’s first Haryanvi song ‘Case Karenge’ is ready for release. Haryana’s famous singer Vikas Kumar has composed the music and also given his voice to this song.

Delhi’s actor Aman Rajput is starting his film’s journey with this song with Haryana’s famous actress Chahat Yadav. Chahat Yadav’s fame rose more by being seen often in many videos with the famous Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav. Recently, many songs of Chahat Yadav have also been released.

When we met Raajveer Sharma, the owner of Filmgiants Company, he told us that the Haryanvi industry is emerging very fast in the field of songs and films. He also told that he was born in Delhi but his ancestors are from Haryana. He loves his language very much and said that he is soon producing some web series, films and songs related to Haryana, in which famous personalities of Haryana will be seen. The project associate producer of this song is Mr. Rajeev Goyal.

Along with this, the co-producers of the song Gaurav Sharma and Goldy Sharma also said that Filmgiants is continuously producing songs in many languages in which they are also giving opportunities to new artists. Recently, Raajveer Sharma’s company had conducted some auditions in Delhi so that the youth of Delhi could get a chance to enter the acting and singing field.

Aman Rajput was selected through audition and he is being launched with this song. Aman Rajput is an artist from Delhi and with his talent he breathed life into this song. Whereas Chahat Yadav has done a tremendous acting in this song and she is looking very beautiful. According to singer Vikas Kumar, this song will be a huge hit.

‘Case Karenge’ is being directed by Dishant Aggarwal, lyrics writer Pankaj Katiya and poster designing by It’s K Design. The song ‘case Karenge’ is going to be released soon for which the public is eagerly waiting.