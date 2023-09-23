Ambar Das and Pritisha Borthakur’s debut collaboration ‘Hazy Days’

Mumbai-based versatile music composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Ambar Das has joined forces with Delhi-based journalist-author Pritisha Borthakur to create a mesmerizing English country rock number titled ‘Hazy Days’. Released on September 22, the song has already captivated audiences with its infectious melodies and poignant lyrics.

‘Hazy Days’ narrates the tale of an individual who embarks on a journey from a quaint village to pursue metropolitan aspirations. Despite achieving professional success, he finds himself yearning for the simplicity of his hometown, the warmth of friends and family, and the carefree moments he left behind. This song marks Borthakur’s debut as a lyricist, showcasing her depth of emotion and storytelling prowess. With over 15 years of experience in journalism and globally acclaimed authorship of the progressive children’s book “Puhor and Niyor’s Mural of Family Stories”, Borthakur adds a new dimension to her creative journey.

Ambar Das boasts an impressive portfolio of 73 audio albums, contributing his musical expertise to feature films, web series, tele films, and jingles as a music composer, producer, and programmer. His multifaceted talent has left an indelible mark on the industry. Reflecting on the creation of ‘Hazy Days’, Das remarked, “This song came to life because of Pritisha, who, despite her initial apprehension, sent me a draft of her song that required minimal adjustments. The lyrics resonated deeply with me, evoking memories from a past I had nearly forgotten. This song embodies a part of me and anyone else who has achieved their goals but questions the true significance in the grand scheme of things. In an era of artificiality and denial, it speaks the unvarnished truth.”

The song’s guitars were masterfully played by Dishankan Baruah, freshly returned from an extensive guitar course at GIT and having jammed with legends like Steve Vai. Abhinav Borah, a globetrotting bassist, known for his collaborations with top-tier musicians brought his unmatched skill on the bass to the composition. The recording took place at The Purple Phaze Studio and was mixed and mastered at The Headroom Studios by the esteemed sound engineer Aslam Khan, with assistance from Benvin Fernandez. Visual artist Anuradha Duarah brilliantly captured the song’s emotions through her art.

Borthakur expressed her excitement, stating, “I’ve always harboured a desire to write songs, but I lacked the know-how to reach an audience. During the lockdown, I spontaneously shared my dream with Ambar Das, hoping for some guidance. Little did I anticipate that the genius would extend his hand and invite me to write for him. He not only propelled me forward but also became a mentor and a friend along the way. And that’s how my journey into songwriting began. Country rock is one of my favourite genres, and when I wrote the song, I knew Das could do justice to it; considering his voice and our similar taste in music. I’m overjoyed about my songwriting debut and I hope this song marks the commencement of a beautiful journey ahead, opening doors to more opportunities.”

Khan, who mixed and mastered the song added, “Working on ‘Hazy Days’ was a pleasure. The song’s emotional depth and musical richness made it a truly gratifying project. It’s a testament to Ambar Das and Pritisha Borthakur’s artistic synergy, and I believe it will resonate with audiences on a profound level.”

The harmony between the music and composition shines through, with Ambar Das’ vocals providing the perfect finishing touch to this exceptional collaboration, making it a must listen for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Ambar Das, born on March 10, 1974, in Guwahati, Assam, is a music composer, producer, drummer, and guitarist. With a prolific career spanning decades, Ambar has made significant contributions to the music industry. He has been part of numerous musical bands, composed background scores for serials, documentaries, and films in Hindi and various regional languages, and crafted memorable jingles for the advertising industry. His musical journey includes diverse training under respected mentors, solidifying his position as a versatile and accomplished artist.