Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

Music composer Anu Malik, who is returning as a judge on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' praised the platform that the show is.

Anu Malik will be the judge alongside Neeti Mohan and Himesh Reshamiya. A fan-favourite judge for singing reality shows, his presence on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will bring light-hearted warmth and humour apart from his rich mine-field of experience and expertise to the show.

He said returning to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ as a judge feels like coming back home.

“This platform is where melodies resonate, and dreams take flight. Excited to embark on this musical journey, guiding and nurturing incredible talent. Sharing the panel with Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan, two fantastic artistes of our fraternity, adds to the joy,” said Anu.

“Can’t wait to witness the symphony of passion, dedication and unforgettable performances by the contestants, keeping the audience entertained,” he added.

The on-ground auditions have been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. The auditions are yet to occur in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, Pune.

Over the last 25 years, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has been instrumental in discovering some of the finest gems of India’s music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende amongst many others.

And this year again, a new season is all set to give some of India’s finest singing talent a once in a lifetime opportunity to be tutored by the most discerning ears and gifted voices of the music industry.

What’s exciting though is that-in the history of singing reality television, for the first time ever, the power to nominate talent is in the audience’s hands. In an industry-first move, the audience will be a part of the contestant selection process right from the auditions phase this season.

By urging its viewers to help discover the new singing sensation, Zee TV is giving them a special power to spot raw talent and recommend them to the channel for a chance to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. And if the contestant is short-listed for the audition round, then the viewer who scouted them will also get a chance to join them on the show and become their cheerleader during the auditions.

Another interesting initiative this season is that every one top singer of the week will get to sing an original song to be released by Zee Music Company.

Zee TV has also embarked on a groundbreaking endeavour by embracing a paperless approach for the very first time with this show. This year, there will be no usage of paper in the process of the auditions and all through the duration of the show — a unique, first-of-its-kind, responsible, environment-friendly step taken by a channel.

The show will air soon on Zee TV.

