Arijit Singh, Jasleen Royal's ‘Heeriye’ becomes biggest Indian track worldwide

By Agency News Desk
Singers Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal have made the Internet history with their chartbuster track ‘Heeriye’, as it has become the most loved Indian track worldwide. Breaking several records, the song has 100 million streams on Spotify, is the No.1 streaming video on YouTube globally with 135 million views and is among the top trending on Instagram with over 2.5 million reels and more than 1.3 million YouTube shorts.

The pop song sung by the dynamic duo of Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal is not even something very old as it was launched just two months ago. Within minutes of its release the song got a very rare level of traction, something which almost guaranteed it to be a chartbuster, a promise on which it delivered on splendidly as is evident.

Jasleen Royal, who featured in the music video of the song along with the Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, has already received accolades and created history with her romantic ballad ‘Ranjha’ which was amongst most trending songs in 2021 and 2022. Jasleen is almost reaching 20m monthly listeners on the platform.

The chemistry of the music video along with its composition and star power was enough to make it #1 music video globally on YouTube with a staggering count that was nothing short of something unbelievable.

3
