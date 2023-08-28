scorecardresearch
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff get engaged twinning in white outfits

By Shweta Ghadashi
Popular singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff in a dreamy ceremony. Armaan shared pictures of his engagement on social media and fans cannot keep calm. Sharing the enchanting moments of his engagement with Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik took to Instagram to post a trio of photos from the event.

Among these snapshots, one captures the ‘Jab Tak’ singer, bending on one knee, proposing to Aashna in a dreamy gesture of love. He captioned the post and wrote, “and our forever has only just begun”

 In the first picture, Armaan is seen going down on one knee, while he puts a ring on Aashna’s finger. He proposed to her at a beautiful location, as is evident from the picture. The next picture shows Armaan and Aashna looking absolutely overjoyed.

Aashna flaunts her massive ring in the picture. The last picture is a romantic snap, in which Armaan is seen kissing her forehead. Sharing the pictures, Armaan wrote, “and our forever has only just begun.” 

Armaan Malik
Armaan malik pic courtesy twitter
Img. SourceArmaanMalik22
0
