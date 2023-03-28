scorecardresearch
Armaan Malik says he is glad to sing 'Ghar Nahi Jaana' and go beyond expectations

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik talks about his latest track, 'Ghar Nahi Jaana' from the upcoming film 'Gumraah' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto.

By News Bureau
While briefing about the song he said it is a groovy track and he is happy to sing a party song as most of the audience expect him to be singing a romantic song.

“‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ from Gumraah is the quintessential hooky party track. I’m glad I get to voice songs like these once in a while given the fact that people usually expect a romantic ballad from me in Bollywood.”

Armaan, who is known for his songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Tumhe Apna Banane ki’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, among others, shared his experience of collaborating with singer Zahrah Khan, composer Tanishk Bagchi, and lyricist Rashmi Virag. He added that he is overwhelmed with the response the song has been receiving from music lovers.

He added: “This song is my very first collaboration with the trio of Zahrah Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Rashmi Virag and I’m glad that our song has already been received so well by the audience. “

The song is sung by Armaan Malik, Zahrah Khan and Salma Agha, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Rashmi Virag.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is all set to release on April 7.

