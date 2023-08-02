scorecardresearch
Armaan Malik to release English single 'Sleepless Nights'

Armaan Malik is set to release his new English single titled 'Sleepless Nights'.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Besabriyaan’ and several others, is set to release his new English single titled ‘Sleepless Nights’. The singer, who has two MTV EMA Awards in the Best Indian Acts category, also released the teaser to the single recently, sending his followers in frenzy.

He took to social media to share the artwork for ‘Sleepless Nights’. He wrote in the caption, “A sneak peek into what led to Sleepless Nights and Sleepy Days for the past couple of months hehe”.

Talking about the single, he said, “’Sleepless Nights’ is my upcoming English single which drops this Friday on August 4. It’s been a while since I’ve put out an English record after the much loved ‘You’ (Jan 2022). I’m extremely chuffed with the initial response to the teaser and I just can’t wait for everyone to listen to the full song. We’ve made the song and the music video with a lot of love.”

His previous English singles have always connected with listeners and have earned him widespread acclaim, ‘Sleepless Nights’ celebrates the feeling of being in love and cherishing the time spent with your loved ones, filling you with warmth and joy.

The singer’s new English single, ‘Sleepless Nights,’ will be available to stream on Armaan Malik’s official YouTube channel.

