Bacardi NH7 Weekender to return with 14th edition on Dec 1

The multi-genre music festival Bacardi NH7 Weekender is set to return with its 14th edition at a new venue from Friday, December 1 to December 3, 2023. The theme of the festival for this year will be #ItsAMood.

The festival, which will be held at Teerth Fields in Pune, will pay an ode to the spirit of community, discovery, and celebration, living up to its legacy of being more than a music festival.

The new edition will witness a more prominent global line-up and the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the line up, as it will host over 45 homegrown and international artistes over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi & more spanning across four stages.

The festival will include an array of well-crafted and immersive attractions for attendees such as Ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, delicious drinks, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Nodwin Gaming, stated: “We at Nodwin Gaming are thrilled to bring the 14th edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender to an exciting new venue in Pune. Our focus has always been to create a sense of togetherness within the community through music, gaming, food & art, and this year is no different. Our team, led by festival director Tej Brar is committed to crafting an experience for fans of all ages by bringing together an evolved lineup of eclectic international & homegrown acts across a multitude of genres.”

“This edition will also see the introduction of an expansive gaming area, truly capturing the confluence of music and gaming, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our festival attendees. We look forward to welcoming our Weekender community and making this a truly unforgettable edition of the happiest music festival,” he added.

The attendees will get to avail access such as elevated viewing platforms, air-conditioned washrooms, a dedicated bar with premium cocktails, a complimentary drink as well as separate entry and ticket redemption lanes with the new ticket category- ‘Like A Boss’.

Aside from the elements of sustainability, the festival will also emphasise inclusivity & gender equality to a large extent this year, with amplified female representation on the line-up as well as the inclusion of a female-led festival design team headed by renowned artiste – Osheen Siva.

Bacardi NH7 Weekender is an IP of Nodwin Gaming.