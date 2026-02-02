Bad Bunny Makes Grammy History With Debí Tirar Más Fotos Winning Album of the Year

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny made music history with a win that’s more than just a trophy. His critically acclaimed album Debí Tirar Más Fotos took home Album of the Year, the first time a fully Spanish-language record has earned the top Grammy honor.

The moment was electric and emotional. When Bad Bunny’s name was announced, he was visibly moved, with tears marking one of the most powerful reactions of the night. In his acceptance speech, he dedicated the achievement to Puerto Rico, to immigrants chasing their dreams, and to anyone who’s ever felt unseen.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which translates to “I Should Have Taken More Photos,” has been one of the most resonant albums of Bad Bunny’s career.. personal, dynamic, and deeply rooted in his culture and experiences. Before this, it had already won Best Latin Grammy Album of the Year and went on to earn multiple Grammy nominations. Its success on streaming charts and worldwide acclaim only underscored how significant this win was.

This victory doesn’t just mark a milestone for Bad Bunny personally. It signals a seismic shift in the global music landscape. For years, Spanish-language music has dominated playlists, tour arenas, and cultural conversations. Yet until now, the Grammys had never awarded the Album of the Year title to a record entirely in Spanish. That changed on this historic night.

The win also came amid strong competition from a lineup of acclaimed artists, making the achievement even more remarkable. Debí Tirar Más Fotos stood out not just for its sound, but for what it represents: an affirmation that language is no barrier to universal impact and that the mainstream music world continues expanding its cultural embrace.

Bad Bunny’s victory at the Grammys cements Debí Tirar Más Fotos as a milestone album. It isn’t just award-winning; it’s history-making. In a moment where global music shifted in real-time, and an artist with unwavering authenticity was celebrated on the world’s biggest stage.