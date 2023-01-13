scorecardresearch
Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies: Thought it would be fun to play a remix of 'Kesariya'

By News Bureau

Belgian DJ and record producer Felix De Laet, who is known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, has released the remix of the popular song ‘Kesariya’ from the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. He got candid about it and the kind of response he got while performing in India.

He gave a performance at the annual Sunburn Festival in Goa and after receiving a great response from music lovers he has now released the music video with the full version of the remix.

Lost, who is known for his singles such as ‘Are You With Me’, ‘Where Are You Now’, and others shared: ” I’ve enjoyed nothing more than performing for my Indian friends. Since I was performing in India, I thought it would be fun to surprise everyone a little bit by playing a remix of ‘Kesariya’.”

He added: “I wasn’t sure how people would respond to this remix, but the audience’s reaction has definitely taken me by surprise. The audience love we received for the track from day one has pushed us to release the full version. I hope to get more love for this track.”

Ace music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who has composed the music for the film also added: “The remix is already creating a trend over social media, and I hope the audience will shower their love on the full version and make it a huge success globally.”

The remix of ‘Kesariya’ is out on the official YouTube channel of Sony Music.

