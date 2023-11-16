scorecardresearch
Beyonce in talks for $10m Las Vegas residency at the Sphere

Beyonce is in talks for a $10 million show at Las Vegas' Sphere. The singer is said to have toured the state-of-the-art venue where U2 are currently holding their 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ residency with her manager in tow.

Beyonce in talks for $10m Las Vegas residency at the Sphere
_pic courtesy news agency

She is now said to have had discussions with the executive chairman of MSG Networks, James Dolan, about doing a residency there next year, according to the New York Post, reports ‘Female First UK’. The multi-billion-dollar immersive MSG Sphere at the Venetian sees gig-goers placed in a “360-degree sonic spectrum” where the sound is the same wherever they are sitting.

It would be a huge win for the venue after Beyonce raked in a reported $579 million for her ‘Renaissance World Tour’, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artiste.

As per Female First UK, the likes of Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi are also said to be keen to book the venue. U2 have been performing their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ in full alongside some fan-favourites at the high-tech venue. The ‘With or Without You’ hitmakers recently surprised fans by bringing out Gaga to duet on her mega-hit ‘Shallow’.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s mum recently revealed her daughter can be “really mean” when she is on tour. After the 42-year-old superstar recently wrapped up her world tour, Tina Knowles – who has worked as a costume designer- revealed that sometimes her daughter has to apologise to her for her behaviour backstage.

