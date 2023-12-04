Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeMusicNewsBillie Eilish loses followers after confirming she's queer

Billie Eilish loses followers after confirming she's queer

Grammy-winner Billie Eilish has reportedly lost over 100K followers on Instagram after she said that she's queer

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Billie Eilish loses followers after confirming she's queer _pic courtesy news agency
Billie Eilish loses followers after confirming she's queer _pic courtesy news agency

Grammy-winner Billie Eilish has reportedly lost over 100K followers on Instagram after she said that she’s queer.

It was reported that the singer lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days with the peak being on December 3. On that day, a day after the interview took place, 40,428 Instagram users hit the unfollow button on the Grammy winner’s page.

During the Saturday interview at Variety’s annual Hitmakers Brunch event, Billie discussed her statement about being “attracted” to women in the magazine’s Power of Women issue last month, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked if she had intended to come out in the article, the “bad guy” singer said: “No I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’… I didn’t realise people didn’t know.”

She went on to say she didn’t “really believe in the concept of coming out,” adding that “I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

Upon catching wind of Billie’s remarks, fans quickly took to social media to express their shock.

Eilish also talked about her reaction after the article was published last month.

“I saw the article and I was like, oh… I guess… I came out today!” she recalled. “..OK cool. But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know… but it’s cool that they know. Ooh, I’m nervous talking about it!” before concluding: “But… I am for the girls.”

Previous article
Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande says she was jealous of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dance partner during ‘Jhalak…’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv