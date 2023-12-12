Bryan Adams shares saucy inspiration behind his classic song 'Summer of '69'

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has clarified once and for all that, yes, the meaning of his classic song ‘Summer of ’69’ is entirely sexual. Setting the record straight, the rocker confirmed that he wanted to deliver something X-rated with his 1984 head-bopping anthem.

Bryan sounds surprised that some fans still haven’t clocked onto the naughtier undertones of the track, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“Well, I was going to call the song ‘Best Days of My Life’ but mentioning ‘69’ felt a bit more provocative. Isn’t this talk a bit sexy for breakfast time?” he quipped, before adding that, at the age 64, he has hit his prime: “Oh, the best days are now, always now. When I wrote that song, I was trying hard to imagine or fantasise what life would hold, but I’m there now and, you know, it’s great”.

Back in 2008, the chart-topper shared that his intentions behind the ditty were always on the saucy, not sunny, end of the spectrum.

“There is a slight misconception it’s about a year, but it’s not. ’69’ has nothing to do about a year, it has to do with a sexual position,” he said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“At the end of the song, the lyric says that ‘It’s me and my baby in a 69’ — you’d have to be pretty thick in the ears if you couldn’t get that lyrics (sic)”.

Co-writer Jim Vallance previously insisted that his intentions were far more innocent whilst putting pen to paper: “I don’t pretend to speak for Bryan. Two of us wrote the song… Maybe he was thinking about something completely different… but I was thinking about that amazing summer when I turned 17.”

In a far-reaching interview with ‘The Sunday Times’, Bryan also recalled his past encounters with Princess Diana.

He famously wrote a tune called Diana, which included the line, ‘He might have lots of dough, but I know he ain’t right for you,’ despairing about her marriage to then-Prince Charles.

Bryan, who has since retired the song, revealed that Diana had heard the song and described it as “very funny.”