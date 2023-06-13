scorecardresearch
BTS Jungkook falls asleep during live

On Sunday, when he couldn't fall asleep, BTS member Jungkook took to Weverse to for a live and dozed off with 6 million people watching him.

By Shweta Ghadashi
At 7 in the morning, when he could not sleep, Jungkook started a live on Weverse. Dressed in a black short-sleeved T-shirt that showed off his tattoos, Jungkook was in his bed, covered in white sheets.

After talking for a bit he said, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” He showed off his black pillow to the camera. Soon after, the singer fell asleep on camera. The live went on for 21 more minutes as almost 6 million people watched from their screens.

BTS are currently on a break as a unit, with two members Jin and J-Hope fulfilling their mandatory military service in the South Korean armed forces.

