BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music

The K-pop boy band sensation BTS have now renewed their contract with the South Korean K-pop label Big Hit Music, an off-shoot of the Korean label giant Hybe

By Agency News Desk
The K-pop boy band sensation BTS have now renewed their contract with the South Korean K-pop label Big Hit Music, an off-shoot of the Korean label giant Hybe. In a statement announcing the deals, the group promised to “stay together in 2025 and beyond.”

Big Hit Music noted in a release: “The board of BigHit Music all agreed to renew the exclusive contracts of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.”

BTS members Jin and J-Hope are presently fulfilling their mandatory South Korean military duties, while Suga is preparing to join them in his military service on September 22.

Military conscription is mandatory in South Korea for up to 28 months minimum, though sometimes K-pop singers and K-drama actors are let off easier as they are mostly given duties related to sanitation, cooking, cleaning, engineering or medical so as to avoid any facial damage.

No specifics on the deal in length or money were revealed, according to Deadline.

“With the renewal of their contracts, we are looking forward to supporting BTS’ group activities expected in 2025,” Hybe said in a statement, adding, “Hybe and Bighit Music will provide all support necessary to continue to expand and elevate BTS’ presence.”

The company will sign each member sequentially, taking into account their military service. All seven members of BTS will complete their mandatory service over the next couple of years, with the group’s break for military service expected to last till 2025.

The K-pop world’s attention is now on the K-pop girl group Black Pink, which recently wrapped up its ‘Born Pink’ world tour that saw several U.S. stadium stops and a headlining appearance at Coachella.

