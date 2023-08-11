scorecardresearch
BTS singer V unleashes waterworks with music video of his single 'Rainy Days'

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Aug 11 (IANS) BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is now cutting onions and turning on the waterworks with the music video of his new single ‘Rainy Days’ from his debut solo album ‘Layover’. The track is an emotionally sombre piece that infuses traditional K-pop melodies with a more experimental touch.

The music video highlights the darker and emotional approach of the track as V is shown sitting at his home in a messy bed, looking all gloomy and depressed as he misses his partner.

The BTS singer then proceeds to sing about a glimmer of hope that he may yet get a call from his loved one who has left him as he looks on into the distance.

V the proceeds to carry on with the chores, cooking meals by himself and setting up a table for two, though the second chair is empty leaving V to dine alone with his only his dog giving him company.

V yearns to back to the happier times of the past, reminiscing about long gone memories and reunite with the one he loves, recalling their first embrace.

The single is a clear cut, grounded and stripped back track that infuses R&B elements, alternative pop, electronic and traditional K-pop in a new mix, bringing to light V’s desire to experiment stylistically and create a new soundscape.

According to the Big Hits Entertainment label: “‘Rainy Days’ is an alternative pop R&B track, which provides a perfect mix of vintage percussion and modern drum sounds gives off a unique vibe.”

Big Hit had announced back on August 8 that V will be releasing his debut album ‘Layover’ which will comprise of six tracks, ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’ along with a bonus track piano version of ‘Slow Dancing’.

‘Layover’ will drop on September 8, 2023 highlighting V’s vocals more than anything and combining elements from K-pop, jazz, R&B, power pop, acoustic and even synth-pop.

1
Agency News Desk
