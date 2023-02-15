scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

BTS’ Suga to soon embark on his first individual world tour

Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said that he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.

By News Bureau

Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said that he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.

The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, reports Yonhap, a news agency.

For the first time, a BTS member has announced a solo tour.

Starting with Belmont Park, New York on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.

This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Previous article
Shell, Microsoft join hands to provide digital skills to non-IT students
Next article
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pic of dad Randhir, son Jeh pouting at each other
This May Also Interest You
News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US