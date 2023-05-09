scorecardresearch
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down India Tour'.

By Agency News Desk

‘Calm Down’ singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’. “I am very happy to know about Rema performing in India. My forthcoming musical video is a collaboration with ace music composer Arko, and we have planned to release our song teaser at Rema’s Mumbai show. I am excited to be there and share it with all my fans. Best wishes to Rema,” Chris Gayle said.

The West Indies batting legend, who will be making a surprise appearance, will be premiering the teaser of his brand-new tropical track ‘Oh Fatima’ live at the Mumbai leg of the concert.

He will be joined on stage by his collaborator — Indian singer-songwriter and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

The summertime song which was shot in Dubai marks Gayle’s debut in English rap.

The other opening acts scheduled to perform in Mumbai are Edward Maya, Karan Kanchan, Zahrah Khan, while Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, Karan Kanchan, UNB MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon and DRV will open for the artist in Delhi and DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, DJ Scintillate will take over the console at the Hyderabad show.

For his show, the widely popular Nigerian hitmaker will be using incredible props such as inflatable large neon mushrooms, illuminated rotating horse carousel as well as dethorned roses and hazard waste style metal barrels with graffiti to draw correlations to his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’.

The 24-year-old who will be making multiple entries on stage using lowrider style bicycle, rickshaw and quad bike will be accompanied by a six-feet life sized stuffed teddy bear mascot.

The layered stage builds will include technological marvels such as a half vintage car as well as a house front.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is part of the multi-talented artiste and producer’s world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with Delhi on May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.

