DefJam Recordings India unveils ‘Labda Firaan’ by Tricksingh and NDS

DefJam Recordings India, a trailblazer in the Indian Hip-hop music scene, is proud to announce the release of ‘Labda Firaan’, a sensational track by the gifted artist Tricksingh, featuring the prodigious Punjabi R&B record producer NDS. The song promises to be an immersive experience, blending atmospheric R&B vibes with Tricksingh’s evocative lyricism.

‘Labda Firaan’ is not just a song; it’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions and melodies. Through his evocative storytelling and far-reaching rap life, Tricksingh takes listeners on a journey through his longing for love and his battle against the depths of hopeless romanticism. The track is a testament to Tricksingh’s prowess as an artist, seamlessly combining his Punjabi vernacular with contemporary references to create a musical masterpiece.

Talking about his song ‘Labda Firaan’ Tricksingh shares, “Labda Firaan is all about self-expression and searching for something that means a lot to you. Our entire concept revolves around the desire to do what makes one happy- because a lot of us have to fight battles to be in this creative field and fight societal norms and stereotypes to live our dreams. In this new age, it’s time for this generation to be empowered and ambitious. And I believe we’re the ones leading this new era of dreamers and believers.”

This song marks Tricksingh’s second collaboration with DefJam Recordings India, showcasing his continuous growth and evolution as an artist. Backed by the dynamic production of NDS, the track’s beats and melodies perfectly complement Tricksingh’s distinctive style, resulting in a captivating auditory experience that transcends genres.