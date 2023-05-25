Demi Lovato releases ‘Cool for the summer’ (rock version)

GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)”. The new version features edgier re-recorded vocals and updated production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrelles, and Alex Nice, giving the summer anthem a newfound intensity.

“Cool for the Summer” was originally released 8 years ago as the lead single from Demi’s fifth studio album, Confident. The 3x platinum track became an instant global hit, topping charts worldwide and peaking at #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart.

The release marks the second signature song Demi has updated to reflect her current sound – earlier this year, she released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” in celebration of the original track’s 10-year anniversary which was met with praise from both fans and critics alike.

Demi performed rock versions of both tracks on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour which was in support of her album of the same name. The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK, which featured singles “29,” “SUBSTANCE,” and SKIN OF MY TEETH,” saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The album debuted at #1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author. With an audience of over 240 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. Demi has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Her most recent album, HOLY FVCK (2022), is a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots that illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of her life experiences and opened to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans.

The album was hailed as “the best we’ve heard from Lovato to date” (Variety) and was described as “fiery album filled with passion, thoughtful reflection, and a dash of good ol’ fashioned rage” (Vogue). HOLY FVCK debuted at #1 on several Billboard charts including the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, the Top Rock Albums chart, and the Top Alternative Albums chart. The album also marked Demi’s eighth consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 and landed in the Top 5 of the Top Album Sales chart.

Lovato has been honoured with numerous awards and accolades over her career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, two Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for her services to LGBTQ+ activism. She has also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for her work. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.