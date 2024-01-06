Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Love Ya' featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, has teamed up with actress Mouni Roy, released an atmospheric party track ‘Love Ya’ on the occasion of his birthday.

The track is a mellow love track and boasts of an international song with vocal chops in prominence. The lyrics written in Punjabi bring out a stark contrast to the sound of the track.

Earlier, Diljit entered the Social 50 billboard chart in 2020 and became the first artiste to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023.

Talking about the song, Dijit said: “From the time I started my musical journey, my fans have supported me at every step and this is the reason why I like to celebrate every major milestone in my life with them. And so on my birthday, I decided to gift them this song as a special treat. This one is straight from the heart and I hope they will love it”.

Mouni Roy said: “It was a delight to work with Diljit. True to his name, he effortlessly wins hearts with his genuine warmth and limitless talent. His voice and presence have made this track so special and I know it will make his fans fall in love with him all over again.”

‘Love Ya’ has been released under the label of Saregama.