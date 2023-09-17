Divine to rapper Nas: Thank you for what you've done for hip-hop

As Grammy-winning Queensbridge rap icon Nasir Jones, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones turned 50, rapper Divine wished his mentor and thanked him for what he’s done for hip-hop. Wishing his mentor, Divine said: “Wish you many more blessings, Escobar. You continue to push boundaries and leave an unprecedented impact on rap even after 30 years. Thank you for being a rock-solid mentor; and thank you for what you’ve done for hip-hop.”

“Happy born day to my all-time favourite and one of the most influential lyricists in hip-hop history. Grateful to be inspired by you and to know you in real life!”

Sharing videos and pictures from the party on his social media, Divine was notably the only artist of South Asian descent present at Escobar’s glittering do. DIVINE’s historic appearance at the birthday festivity arrives amid his ongoing ‘Baazigar World Tour’ featuring Riar Saab, across Australia, the US, Canada and the UK.

Famed American viral rapper Armani White made a special on-stage appearance at the Indian hip hop moghul’s New York show.

The rapper’s milestone birthday was honored by celebrity friends and family with posts on social media and messages pouring in from Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and Nas’ actress cousin, Yara Shahidi.

The star-studded celebration was attended by various cult figures in rap music, art and cinema, including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Q-Tip, The Roots, Fat Joe, Raekwon, N.O.R.E., Jadakiss, Mary J. Blige, Styles P, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, AZ, Havoc, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

In addition to commemorating his birthday, Nas released Magic III. The 15-track project, home of the song ‘Never Die’ featuring Lil Wayne, is the third and final instalment to the Magic series, marking the end of his yearslong run with super producer Hit-Boy.