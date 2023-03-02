scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs

Rapper Drake is trying to stop mentioning his exes in his songs because of the lasting impact on their lives.

By News Bureau
Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs
Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs

Rapper Drake is trying to stop mentioning his exes in his songs because of the lasting impact on their lives.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker said he has two regrets when it comes to his back catalogue, one being “disrupting somebody’s life” by mentioning them by name or making clear references to them, and the second being mocking older rappers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Discussing his song ‘Weston Road Flows’, in which he raps about retiring at 35, he told Lil Yachty on ‘Moody Conversations’: “I hate hearing that s***.

“I think that, and sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without, like, s******* on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life.'”

The 36-year-old rapper stressed that “the lyrics are never with ill intent” but admitted one of his former partners had called him out about it once and bluntly told him about the impact his words could have.

He said: “I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it. You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know.”

“And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.”

But though Drake has tried his “best to stop doing that”, he admitted it isn’t always easy because sometimes he just needs an outlet for his feelings.

He added: “But I like to be honest in music too so that one’s a push and pull.”

During his carer, Drake has recorded several songs fans believed to be about his relationship with Rihanna, and in 2021, he claimed he briefly dated SZA in his track ‘Mr. Right Now’.

He rapped of the ‘Kill Bill’ singer: “Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

The same year, he referenced a relationship with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Diplomatic Immunity’.

The track features the lyric: “2010 was when I lost my halo/2017, I lost a J.”

Previous article
Health ministry discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20 Presidency
Next article
Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India
This May Also Interest You
News

Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the 'LA vibes'

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Tiggy' Tiger Shroff, calls him 'beautiful'

Sports

Bumrah likely to fly to New Zealand for back surgery: Report

News

Chris Pine reveals what was said in unaired 'spit-gate' incident with Harry Styles

Technology

Oracle helping agri-retail platform IFFCO eBazar serve millions of farmers

Technology

91Springboard, Google empowers 183 Indian women entrepreneurs

Technology

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks

Technology

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India

Health & Lifestyle

Health ministry discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20 Presidency

Health & Lifestyle

Indian researchers find antibiotic combo best for severe scrub typhus

Sports

New Zealand to play T20I series against UAE in August

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Jasmin Bhasin – Teri Yaadein Song Lyrics

News

Salman launches upbeat dance number 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

News

Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from Scotland

News

Jackie Shroff wishes Tiger on birthday with collage of throwback images

Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)

Technology

OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

Technology

Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US