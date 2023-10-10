Drake vows to pay fan's medical bills

Rapper Drake when performing in Toronto, Canada for his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ publicly vowed to pay medical bills for a fan who suffers from multiple sclerosis. The 36-year-old hip-hop artist made the promise to a fan, who just found out about her health problem.

In a video recorded during his latest tour stop which was uploaded via X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “This ones important to me. Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS. Will you help make my night?’ “

Drake went on to say, “You know, my brother ’40’ is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things.” He was referring to his longtime music producer Noah “40” Shebib, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“So, what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna connect you with 40, first of all. Maybe y’all can have a conversation,” the ‘One Dance’ spitter continued.

“And second of all, I’m gonna pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night!”

Aside from paying the medical bills, Drake offered to pay college tuition for other fans who came to his Toronto gig.

In another video from the same concert, he could be heard stated, “Tonight I want to do a bunch of things. First and foremost, I saw somebody that had a sign that said they paid for their ticket with ‘OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) money’.”

“Somebody else had a sign that said, ‘Pay for my tuition.’ This is what I’m going to do,” he went on explaining.

“We’re paying for your tuition tonight. And we’re going to find five more people who need their tuition paid. I’m taking care of everything.”

Drake’s sweet gestures came after he opened up about his “craziest” health issue.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘Sound 42’ in early October, he revealed, “I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I’m going to do that.”