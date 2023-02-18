Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album

Singer Dua Lipa is less excited about the release of her upcoming third album and is more in blind panic. The singer fears her new tracks will be leaked ahead of time, reports Mirror.co.uk. The 27-year-old has not had the best of luck when it comes to keeping her tunes locked up before release in the past.

Her second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, was leaked in its entirety two weeks before the planned release date in 2020 – prompting a hasty official release earlier than expected.

As per Mirror.co.uk more recently, discarded songs from this past album have made their way online – including a collaboration with NERD superstar Pharrell Williams – sparking fears hackers could target her upcoming third album.

A concerned source told The Sun: “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online. It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next.”

The source went on to say that Dua herself has stressed to her music label bosses that her third album cannot be allowed to be leaked before it is ready for official release.