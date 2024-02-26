Dua Lipa releases new single ‘Training Season’

3x GRAMMY and 6x BRIT Award-winning global pop superstar Dua Lipa releases ‘Training Season’, the second single from her upcoming album, out later this year. Alongside the track, Dua has released the music video for ‘Training Season’, which you can watch here. Her previous tracks Houdini and Levitating have received immense love from India and with the new track, she is all set to create history and break all the records.

Dua Lipa has captured the hearts of Indian fans to such an extent that rumors were ablaze with speculation about her performing at last year’s World Cup Final in India! Here’s to hoping fans will soon get the chance to witness Dua Lipa’s electrifying performance – who knows, it might be just around the corner!

Speaking of the track, Dua shares, “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”

She added, “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

Directed by Vincent Haycock, the ‘Training Season’ video opens with Dua’s voicemail being flooded with apologetic messages and second chance requests. As the song continues, Dua sits alone while she’s surrounded by men vying for her attention as the room begins to spin into chaos. ‘Training Season’ was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

Earlier this month, Dua kicked off the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards with an electric medley performance of ‘Training Season’, ‘Dance The Night’, and ‘Houdini’, which you can watch here. Dua will return to the stage at the BRIT Awards on March 2nd, where she’s nominated for three awards including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for ‘Dance The Night’.

In Dua’s recently revealed global Rolling Stone cover, her upcoming album was praised as “pop bliss,” while noting it is “uniquely and utterly Dua Lipa: confident dance pop full of witty Instagram-caption-ready one-liners.” In addition to “Training Season,” the album will include ‘Houdini’. The euphoric club-ready single garnered immediate praise across the board from the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone, who lauded the track as “a neo-psychedelic dance-floor rager,” to Pitchfork and Vogue, who called it a “pop masterclass.”

Recently, Dua became the first female artist to have three songs each with over two billion streams on Spotify (“One Kiss,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “New Rules”).