Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon, lends his voice to Sundarkand

By agency
Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon, lends his voice to Sundarkand
Dushyant Pratap Singh with Kapil Sharma

Sundarkand, an important chapter in the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been given a fresh twist with a musical rendition that combines the power of devotional music with the narrative of the epic. For the first time in history, the Sundarkand musical has been released with the voices of popular singers like Sanjeevni Bhelade, Anand Sharma, Padma Wadkar, and Sugandha Date. Adding to this already talented lineup is Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon who lent his voice to the Sundarkand.

Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh is a multi-talented personality who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has worked on several films and TV shows and is known for his skills as a director, producer, writer, and actor. He has now added his voice to the Sundarkand musical, making it an even more exceptional project.

The Sundarkand musical is based on the work of Dr. Dhiraj Bhatnagar, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who was also a prominent scholar and writer in the field of Hindi literature. Dr. Bhatnagar’s contributions to the translation of the Ramcharitmanas into Hindi have been widely recognized and praised. He is also known for introducing the devotional concept of GHAR GHAR RAM, which is dedicated to the worship of Lord Rama in every household.

Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh supervised the final music of the Sundarkand musical, which has been composed by Sanjay Jhah. The combination of Dr. Bhatnagar’s work, the talented singers, and the music expertise of Singh and Jhah has resulted in a beautiful and inspiring project. The Sundarkand musical is published by Repro Publications, thanks to its owner Kunal.

The musical rendition of Sundarkand is a unique and refreshing concept that showcases the talents of some of the best artists and creators in the industry. The addition of Dushyant Pratap Singh’s voice to the project has only made it better. His contribution has added an extra layer of depth to the musical, and his fans will be excited to see him lending his voice to a devotional project.

The Sundarkand musical is a must-watch for all those who appreciate the beauty of devotional music and the power of Hindu mythology. It is a unique and refreshing concept that has brought together some of the best talents in the industry. With the addition of Dushyant Pratap Singh’s voice, the Sundarkand musical has become an even more exceptional project that is sure to inspire and captivate audiences.

