Elton John working on new music after completing his farewell tour

Music legend Elton John wrapped up his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour and retired from performing after more than 50 years. However, insiders have now claimed that the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer has been working on a “top secret” new album that could be released later this year, reports Female First UK.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “It’s all been very top secret but Elton is back in the studio working on a new album. Time frames are always movable but the fourth quarter has been pencilled in terms of a release date. He adores music and that will never change but the desire to be as busy as he was has waned.”

As per Female First UK, the insider added that Elton, who is married to David Furnish and has Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah, will still continue with his other ventures but just wants to spend more time with his family after such a mammoth world tour.

The source added: “Elton will still have a Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music and his finger is very much still on the pulse; he just wants to slow down a bit and spend the time with his family but the new album is coming.”

The ‘Crocodile Rock’ singer has released a total of 31 studio albums since beginning his career in the late 1960s and his latest record came in the form of ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ in 2021, on which he collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj and Brandi Carlile.

That same year, he teamed up with Dua Lipa on ‘Cold Heart’ and wrapped up the year by joining Ed Sheeran for the festive track ‘Merry Christmas’ before collaborating with Britney Spears on ‘Hold Me Closer’ in 2022.