Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance
The duo of Emiway x Swaalina, captivating stage presence and groove laden music have released their latest single, ‘Kudi’. The track fusion of pop, electronic, hip hop, R&B with a strong dose of desi swag, giving a stylistically modern touch on heartfelt romance.

The track features good production featuring a strong bass combined and a very open space letting all the instrumentation breathe while the vocals blend in perfectly creating an immersive atmosphere that complements the song’s deeply evocative themes.

The accompanying music video is also well crafted and extremely well produced, thus perfectly capturing the essence of the song’s great emotional depth and the feeling of an ever-sought romance which has been found and now is asking the loved one never to leave.

Emiway Bantai has taken the music industry by storm with his unique style and powerful storytelling. With an impressive discography and a dedicated fanbase, he continues to push the boundaries of modern-day rap with his penchant for experimental and stylistic fusion, which even impresses audiences beyond his own fanbase.

Reflecting on his latest romantic single, Emiway said “I wanted to create something that not only celebrates love but also delves into the complexities and nuances that come with it,” adding “Kudi is about embracing romance and the beauty of genuine connections”.

The beautiful Swaalina who steals eyes in the video says “Being a part of this romantic hip hop video was an amazing experience. Working alongside the rapper and the talented team behind the scenes was a joy. I’m grateful for this opportunity to explore a different side of my craft and be a part of something so beautifully expressive.”

‘Kudi’ has been released under the label of Namoh Studios, and has been directed by Mihir Gulati, produced by Gaurav Grover and co- produced by Udit Vats.

Director Mihir Gulati said “As a director, it was a delightful challenge to bring a touch of romance to the gritty world of street hip hop. Collaborating with Emiway allowed me to explore a new dimension of storytelling, blending raw emotions with urban aesthetics.”

Co-producer Udit Vats added “Our goal was to touch the hearts of listeners and transport them into the world of love through the power of music. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the magic we’ve created together.”

