Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Singers Malika Sethi and Harshit Tomar have released their new single called 'Badtameez'. A powerful soulful track filled with great melodies and emotional depth

By Agency News Desk
Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video
Gautum Gulati | 'Badtameez' music video

Singers Malika Sethi and Harshit Tomar have released their new single called ‘Badtameez’. A powerful soulful track filled with great melodies and emotional depth, the video for the song stars Gautam Gulati who is now the current judge on ‘MTV Roadies’ Season 19, along with Sara Gurpal.

The actor displays riveting expressions with full authenticity, capturing the pain of heartbreak and regret. The song was already pretty big, but Gautam starring in it has now made it even bigger.

The song showcases Gautam in a new avatar with the music video’s intriguing storyline striking a chord with fans, who have expressed their emotional resonance with it on social media.

Speaking about his music video, Gautam said, “Music is a love language that resonates with everyone. I love being a part of music videos and telling a story through lyrics and music while creating an emotional connect with the audience.”

The video was shot in the picturesque city of London while greatly complementing both Gautam and Sara’s performance and fully capturing the feeling of heartbreak, earning the actor great acclaim from his fans in bringing out full authenticity.

Talking of shooting the music video in the great city, Gautam said “Shooting ‘Badtameez’ in London was an amazing experience as I stay here and I’m familiar with the city. I’m grateful that I got an opportunity to shoot here and I’m very happy with the outcome. I hope the audience loves it as much as I did.”

As Gautam Gulati continues to enthrall audiences with his powerful on-screen presence in ‘Roadies’, the music video for ‘Badtameez’ is also working wonders for his track record and is thus bound to remain etched in the hearts of fans for a long time to come.

