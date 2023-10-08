scorecardresearch
Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour in light of rising tensions between India and Canada

Gurdas Maan _ pic courtesy instagram

Punjabi legend Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour has been cancelled in light of the rising tensions between India and the north American country. He was set to perform in Canada from October 22 to October 31. The cancellation of his tour comes amidst the strained diplomatic relationship between the two nations after the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The production house, which is behind the tour, has said the move is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being.

The production house posted on Facebook announcing the cancellation of Gurdas Maan’s tour, “In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being.”

All tickets would be refunded and new dates would be announced soon

India and Canada came to loggerheads after Canada accused India of murdering Nijjar in Canada. India rejected the allegation and sought specific information regarding the allegation which New Delhi claimed Ontario never provided.

However, Canada has claimed that it provided details many weeks ago. Tension has flared up to such a level that India suspended its visa services in Canada and Canada started shifting its diplomats from India as India accused them of interfering in internal affairs.

Pic. Sourcegurdasmaanjeeyo
