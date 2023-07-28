scorecardresearch
Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

Guru Randhawa, on Friday dropped another banger titled 'You Talking to Me?' 

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for tracks like ‘Lahore’, ‘Morni Banke’, ‘Suit Suit’ and ‘Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani’, on Friday dropped another banger titled ‘You Talking to Me?’ 

The song is Guru’s ode to the legendary actor Robert De Niro and his iconic dialogue “You talking to me?” from the Martin Scorsese cult classic ‘Taxi Driver’.

For the song, music producer Trip Beats has combined Guru Randhawa’s signature style with elements of trap music doling out an addictive and irresistible sound. He said, “Blending Guru’s unique style with the trap music influence allowed us to craft a track that pushes the boundaries of contemporary music. I’m confident that the audience will be blown away by the non-linear composition and the infectious energy of this track.”

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said, “Robert De Niro has been one of my favourites. When I decided to create ‘You Talking to Me?’, it felt like the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the legend himself while also delivering something fresh and exciting for my fans. The song has an unconventional feel and vibe to it right from the first beat drop. The track exudes a sense of raw energy, making it an ideal anthem whether you’re blasting it on a massive speaker setup or vibing on a drive.”

The music video of the song is directed by Leo Brthr and features fast cars, racing tracks, and all things cool and dope.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Guru is one of the finest artists we have in the music industry. He always has something unique to offer to his listeners and this time too he has taken his music a notch higher with ‘You Talking To Me?’ and I’m sure the music lovers will enjoy this track.”

‘You Talking to Me?’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

