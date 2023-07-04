scorecardresearch
Harrdy Sandhu new album 'Pleasures' to have 5 songs

Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu, who announced his new album on social media, shared the poster of the same, and revealed the title as 'Pleasures'. The album consists of a line-up of five songs.

The poster showcases an eye-catching design of a tight close-up of a woman with blood red shade of lip colour. The songs in the album include ‘Psycho’, ‘Gal Meri’, ‘If You Want’, ‘Love Hate’ and ‘What is Love’. Each title sparked making the audience eager for the album.

Set to be released on July 6, Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Pleasures’ album is a remarkable testament to the artist’s unwavering dedication.

Meanwhile, Harrdy, who made the path-breaking track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ in which he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra.

