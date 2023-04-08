scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG have released their third single 'Shooting Star' remix featuring American rapper Rico Nasty.

By Agency News Desk

Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG have released their third single ‘Shooting Star’ remix featuring American rapper Rico Nasty. The original track ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart (R&B) in 18 regions, as well as Spotify’s ‘Viral Top 100’ in 46 regions, including global, US, UK, Japan and Korea.

Two songs, ‘Shooting Star (Bars Remixx FEAT. RICO NASTY)’ and ‘Shooting Star (Chill Remixx),’ have been released as remixes.

‘Shooting Star (Bars Remixx FEAT. RICO NASTY)’ features American rapper Rico Nasty, who has been gaining attention for ‘Smack a B***h’, ‘Poppin’ and her collaboration with Doja Cat on ‘Tia Tamera’.

‘Shooting Star (Chill Remixx)’ is a reinterpretation of the original Hip-hop/R&B song in the trance and chill-out genre, with a dreamy, relaxed atmosphere.

XG are a seven member Hip-hop/R&B girls group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

Additionally, in May, XG will perform at the Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival; a large-scale music festival hosted by 88rising at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

They will also take part in KCON 2023 Japan, one of the world’s largest Korean culture festivals. This will be XG’s first appearance at the event.

Previous article
Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised
Next article
Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US