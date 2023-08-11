scorecardresearch
'Inflector Hu Main' is more than just entertainment; it is a platform for meaningful conversations- Says Lomharsh & Sandeep Choudhary

In the dynamic world of cinema, where imagination takes flight, a new superhero has emerged to transcend borders and captivate the global stage. Meet Inflector Hu Main, a contemporary icon who defies boundaries and resonates with audiences far beyond India. LomHarsh said as a filmmaker fuelled by a lifelong fascination with superheroes, the opportunity to introduce Inflector Hu Main to the world is a dream realized.

Inflector Hu Main takes centre stage in its first official music video, a visual spectacle that showcases the power of VFX and sets the tone for what’s to come. The journey began with extensive research into superheroes and their significance, leading to a fresh approach that challenges conventional norms.

Breaking away from the conventional superhero trope, Inflector Hu Main discards the need for a visible identity. This hero’s enigmatic persona revolves around an identical suit, body, and helmet, emphasizing the belief that true heroes are defined by actions, not appearances. It is a concept that resonates with a world in search of symbols that unify and inspire.

On this Sandeep Choudhary said Music videos serve as the canvas for Inflector Hu Main’s grand entrance, with a series of releases that will captivate audiences and spark conversations. Collaborating with Filmmaker Lomharsh Again after Yeh Hai India, adds depth to our journey, with a shared commitment to impactful storytelling. Our previous collaboration saw success as a social media sensation, echoing truths that resonated universally. Now, our goal is to amplify our impact by infusing it with the power of superheroes.

LomHarsh further added we envision a legacy that endures beyond actors’ timelines. By introducing a superhero, we transcend temporal constraints, fostering a figure that can inspire across generations. Inflector Hu Main possesses a dynamic range that encompasses movies, music videos, and beyond, proving that superheroes can shape the landscape of Indian entertainment and beyond. However, Inflector Hu Main is more than just entertainment; it is a platform for meaningful conversations. Amidst the global challenges we face, Inflector Hu Main tackles the urgent issue of global warming.

Through the superhero’s lens, we explore the global crisis, offering insights into actions we can take to drive change.

We are super excited with the response we are getting for our debute music video of Inflector Superhero as it crossed milestone of 4 Million views in just 36 hours of its release.

