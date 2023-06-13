scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

It’s time to go ‘Deewani’ as the Hitmaker couple Sachet-Parampara brings another melody of love

Sachet-Parampara followed by 'Ram Siya Ram' from the Magnum Opus Adipurush are here with a new enchanting single 'Deewani'.

By Pooja Tiwari
It’s time to go ‘Deewani’ as the Hitmaker couple Sachet-Parampara brings another melody of love
It’s time to go ‘Deewani’ as the Hitmaker couple Sachet-Parampara brings another melody of love

Renowned for their heart-stirring melodies Sachet-Parampara, who recently gave major chartbusters like ‘Malang Sajna’ followed by ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the Magnum Opus Adipurush are here with a new enchanting single ‘Deewani’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this dynamic duo has crafted a captivating composition that transports us through the mesmerizing cityscape of Dubai in the music video directed by Adil Shaikh.

Speaking about the song, Sachet-Parampara shares, “Deewani draws inspiration from our numerous journeys and, of course, our unwavering love for music. I’m sure the fans are going to love it.We sincerely hope that audiences find joy in this musical masterpiece.”

Sachet-Parampara’s Deewani is produced by T-Series. Penned by Kumaar and directed by Adil Shaikh, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' takes direct-to-digital route
Next article
New single dose chikungunya vax safe, boosts immunity: Lancet
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New single dose chikungunya vax safe, boosts immunity: Lancet

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' takes direct-to-digital route

News

Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study

Technology

Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

Sports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

Sports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two-year break, shares video of workout session

News

Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Technology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US