scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

By News Bureau

Singer-actress Iulia Vantur is back with her new retro single, the redone version of the iconic song ‘Raat Baki’. In the music video, one can see her engaging in a thrilling action sequence. Vantur, who is fond of the action genre, defines herself as an ‘action girl’ and is quite chuffed with her action sequence in the latest song.

When the actress was on a tour to the US with Mika Singh, she took time out of her busy schedule to train for the action sequence for the music video. She took specialised training from Daniel Loccicero, who has been the stunt director for Hollywood films like ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Seal Team’.

Talking about preparing for the action sequence for the music video, Iulia said, “It was definitely an exciting experience for me to train for an action sequence because I love action. I’m an action girl! I was training with none other than Daniel Loccicero, so I had to do it right. But he made it feel so natural and fun! I had trained with him before for an action movie in the UK for a few days because the schedule was tight. Even when I felt like I couldn’t go any further, he made me push my limits.”

She added, “It was genuinely a fulfilling experience. I love to shoot action sequences and I’m happy that we could showcase it in the ‘Raat Baki’ music video in an impromptu shoot in Los Angeles and then in Mumbai. I hope I’ll get the chance to shoot for an action movie in the future.”

Daniel Loccicero said, “I had the pleasure to action-direct the music video of Iulia Vantur, ‘Raat Baki’. I had the honour of working with Iulia back in 2019 in the UK. I enjoyed working with her and told her that when she comes to Los Angeles, we have to do another project together.

“Two months later when she was in LA, we decided to do a fight scene for ‘Raat Baki’. Since Iulia had limited time in Los Angeles, I brought my team together and we shot all of the fight scenes of the music video in about six hours. It was a pleasure to work with Iulia and I hope for more projects in the near future with her.”

‘Raat Baki’, presented by Saregama Music, has been directed by Haider Khan with music by Sajid Khan. The song is available for streaming on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel.

Previous article
Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI
Next article
ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

Technology

Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US