Jaani, Sachet-Parampara join forces for a love ballad

Musical couple Sachet-Parampara is all set to join forces with Jaani for a love ballad lending their voice to Jaani's soulful composition and lyrics.

By Agency News Desk

The talented musical couple who are known for their melodious composition in ‘Kabir Singh’ and recent hit ‘Malang Sajna’, Sachet-Parampara is all set to join forces with Jaani for a love ballad. The duo will be lending their mesmerising voice to Jaani’s soulful composition and lyrics.

After enthralling the audience with chartbuster collaborations like Arjit Singh’s ‘Pachtaaoge’, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar’s ‘Taaron Ke Shehar’, B Praak and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Doob Gaye’, Bhushan Kumar now brings Jaani to collaborate with Sachet and Parampara.

Shot by Adil Shaikh in the picturesque landscape of Dubai, the song is bound to not just be a harmonic, but also a visual treat as it features the hit-maker duo who have been giving us some relationship goals and soothing music through their ever-popular reels.

This maiden collaboration surely has left fans excited to witness a music treat from Jaani, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
