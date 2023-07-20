Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Singer-composer Jasleen Royal, who is gearing up for her upcoming music video ‘Heeriye’ featuring Dulquer Salmaan, has said that the single is her passion project.

Jasleen also said that Dulquer being a sweet guy really helped her soothe her nervousness during the song’s production.



‘Heeriye’, composed and produced by Jasleen, has been sung by both Jasleen and superstar singer Arijit Singh.

Talking about the song, Jasleen shared, ” ‘Heeriye’ is personally one of the most special songs of my career. It is my passion project that I have curated from scratch. From composing the tune, singing the track with Arijit to producing the music video and featuring in it, especially with Dulquer Salmaan, it has been an immensely exhilarating journey.”

“Dulquer is not only an incredibly gifted actor but also an extremely sweet person, while I was excited and nervous the whole time, he made the entire process very easy and comfortable for me. I hope the audience accepts our labour of love with open arms,” she added.

Jasleen has also produced the music video of the song and also features in it along with Dulquer.

The song marks Dulquer’s first non-film project.

Dulquer Salmaan shared, ” ‘Heeriye’ is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I’m excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

‘Heeriye’, presented by Warner Music India, is set to release on July 25, 2023 and will be available on all streaming platforms.

