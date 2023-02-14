scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

American singer-record producer and EGOT inductee John Legend, is all set to perform in India on March 4 for an upcoming musical tour.

By News Bureau

American singer-record producer and EGOT inductee John Legend, is all set to perform in India on March 4 for an upcoming musical tour. The musician will also be collaborating with rapper Raja Kumari for the tour.

Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said: “Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential.”

The musical tour, organised by Walkers & Co., will be held in Gurugram and Mumbai.

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on March 4, at the Jio World Centre, after which the duo will head to Gurugram on March 5 for an encore at A DOT by GNH.

Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-Alcoholic), is a platform that celebrates collective progress through collaboration, co-creation, and community.

“To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India”, Legend added.

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on 'Gulmohar' sets
Next article
Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on 'Gulmohar' sets

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US